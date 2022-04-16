Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
16 Apr, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (April 15, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.32229 0.32114 0.33171 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.59443 0.48814 0.59443 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 1.06271 0.98886 1.06271 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 1.55671 1.50257 1.56414 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 2.22157 2.21486 2.30771 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
