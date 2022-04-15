Bilquis Edhi passes away at the age of 74

Bilquis Bano Edhi, the wife of renowned humanitarian and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, has passed away at the age of 74, family sources confirmed on Friday.

Bilquis Edhi was taken to a private hospital in Karachi three days ago after her blood pressure suddenly dropped.

Earlier, a spokesperson of the Edhi Foundation told media that Bilquis was ill for the past month. According to him, Bilquis had congestive heart failure, and had twice underwent heart bypass surgery.

