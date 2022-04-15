10pc increase in pensions notified

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has notified 10 percent increase in pension to the pensioners of the federal government with effect from 1st April 2022 as announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The office memorandum issued to this effect on Thursday stated that until further orders increase in pension will be admissible to all civil pensioners of the federal government including civilians paid from defence estimates as well as retired armed forces personnel and civil armed forces personnel.

The increase will also be admissible on family pension granted under the pension-cum-gratuity Scheme, 1954, liberalized pension rules, 1977 on pension sanctioned under the central civil services (extra ordinary pension) rules as well as on the compassionate allowance.

The notification further stated that if the gross pension sanctioned by the federal government is shared with any government in accordance with the rules laid down in part-IV of Appendix-III to the accounts code volume-I, the amount of the increase in pension will be apportioned between the federal government and the other government concerned on proportionate basis.

The increase in pension will not be admissible on special additional pension allowed in lieu of pro-retirement orderly allowance and monetized value of a driver or an orderly.

The benefit of increase in pension sanctioned in this office memorandum will also be admissible to those civil pensioners of the federal government who are residing abroad (other than those residing in India and Bangladesh) who retired on or after 15.08.1947 and are not entitled to, or are not in receipt of pension increase under the British government’s pension (increase) Acts. The payment will be made at the applicable rate of exchange, the notification concluded.

The purpose of admissibility of increase in pension sanctioned in terms of “net pension” means “pension being drawn “minus” medical allowance.

