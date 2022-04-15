ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Pakistan

Bilawal heaps praise on army for supporting democracy

Naveed Butt 15 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the news conference of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar is ‘a breath of fresh air’ for democracy.

“It is a responsibility not only of every institution but every Pakistani to support democracy, constitution, and the rule of law,” the PPP chairman said in a tweet on Thursday.

He said, “If we continue on the path of democracy, no power in the world can stop the development of Pakistan.”

“The transition of parliament, the judiciary and the establishment from controversial to the constitutional role will not be easy,” he said.

Reacting on the press conference of DG ISPR, PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said, “Military Spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar exposed Imran Khan’s ‘false claims’ and the narrative.”

Bilawal says no one is against election

Senator Khokhar said in a statement that the DG ISPR categorically stated that word ‘conspiracy’ was not mentioned in the statement issued by the NSC meeting neither a demand of bases was made by the US.

He said, “Imran Khan ‘blatantly lied’ that opposition leaders had approached him though COAS; today DG ISPR revealed that it was Imran Khan who approached Army Chief for help.”

“Imran Khan could not perform and fulfil all the claims he made in the election manifesto, he tried to develop a false narrative to deceive the people,” the senator said.

“Today, Imran Khan should publicly apologise for his ‘lies’ and attempts to drag security institutions into political matters,” said Khokhar.

Central Information Secretary of PPP-P and member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri also said that Shehbaz Sharif was elected Prime Minister of Pakistan in a democratic style and with the power of the vote.

She said in a statement on Thursday that Chairman of PPP Bilawal had given warning to Imran Khan to quit power and also asked him to resign from the post of Prime Minister respectfully before the vote of no-confidence against his government but he did not while Imran Khan had lost the trust of his allies as well.

She said that it is strange, the person who had collected donations from Jews and Indians was talking about a foreign conspiracy behind his ouster. She added that Imran Khan has no dare to respond to the Indian Prime Minister Modi bravely and is saying foreign powers are working against him.

Shazia Marri said that the statements of hatred of PTI leaders against the national institutions is showing that they are working on Modi’s agenda. She further said that it is the responsibility of the Supreme Court to uphold the Constitution of Pakistan and Imran Khan was deviating from acting upon the constitution due to which the courts were opened late night. Imran Khan will be responsible, if Pakistanis would be expelled from the USA and Europe, the PPP leader warned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari democracy PPP chairman Pakistan People’s Party Pak Amry

