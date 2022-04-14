ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
ASC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
ASL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
AVN 105.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.03%)
BOP 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
FFL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
FNEL 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.92%)
GGGL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.2%)
GGL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
GTECH 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.92%)
HUMNL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.46%)
MLCF 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
PTC 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
TELE 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.82%)
TPL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TPLP 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TREET 37.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.67%)
TRG 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.52%)
UNITY 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.87%)
WAVES 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.57%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.89%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By -10.5 (-0.22%)
BR30 17,552 Decreased By -54.8 (-0.31%)
KSE100 46,087 Decreased By -78.7 (-0.17%)
KSE30 17,732 Decreased By -32.6 (-0.18%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
‘We recognise that Pakistan plays key role in region’: US

WASHINGTON: Penta-gon spokesperson John Kirby has said the United States had a “healthy military-to-military...
NNI Updated 14 Apr, 2022

WASHINGTON: Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby has said the United States had a “healthy military-to-military relationship with Pakistani armed forces”, adding that “we have every expectation that will be able to continue to be the case”.

The comments from the senior Pentagon official come two days after Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, replacing Imran Khan who was ousted last week through a Parliament vote.

In a press briefing, Kirby said the US had shared interests with Pakistan with respect to security and stability in “that part of the world”.

“We recognize that Pakistan plays a key role in the region. We recognize that Pakistan and the Pakistani people are, themselves, victims of terrorist attacks inside their own country. We recognize that we have shared interests with Pakistan with respect to security and stability in that part of the world. And we do have a healthy military-to-military relationship with the Pakistani armed forces. And we have every expectation that that will be able to continue to be the case”.

In response to a question about the election of Shehbaz Sharif as the prime minister and allegations of the ousted premier Imran Khan against the US for its role in regime change, Kirby declined to offer a comment.

US values long-standing cooperation with Pakistan: White House

“I think you can understand that we’re not going to comment about domestic politics inside Pakistan”, he responded.

When asked whether the US was prepared in case Pakistan’s military intervenes amid street protests organised by former prime minister Imran Khan “with his very large crowd of supporters”, Kirby said he did not foresee any US military role there.

“And I am certainly not going to, again, wade into internal domestic politics in Pakistan”, he said.

