‘Threat letter’ PTI urges CJP to set up high-powered judicial commission

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to set up a high-powered judicial commission to probe into the “threat letter” sent from the US to “oust Imran Khan as prime minister of Pakistan through a no-confidence motion.”

Speaking at a presser along with PTI leader Hammad Azhar, he said that “since the NA deputy speaker has shared the threat letter with the chief justice of Pakistan and whether he opens the court at night or day time he should form a high-powered judicial commission to probe into the threat letter”.

“There should be a probe into the official [threat] letter as to who were its handlers. Who are the people who were involved in it locally and who met whom in London…a big political leader of Pakistan stayed for nine days at a farm house almost 1,275 acres at Midwest in the US and whom he met there. How the conspiracy started; how it was executed and how things reached at this level? These are very important questions which the commission should probe into,” he added.

He continued that if the apex court did not hold a probe into such a big conspiracy, it would be a big deception with the people of Pakistan, and a big mess with the Constitution of the country.

“Shehbaz Sharif’s offer to look into it is the biggest joke. Who are you [Sharif] to probe into it as you are a dummy prime minister and we reject his offer,” he maintained.

He said that as long as Sharif is there as the prime minister, he is a security risk for the country. He said that the need of the hour is that there should be immediate elections.

“The whole country can be jammed within second on one call of Imran Khan, which the country already witnessed on Sunday last when people from all over the country took to the streets on a single tweet of Imran Khan,” he added.

He said that the party is going to the court against issuance of new passport to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif as he is an absconder.

He also thanked the people for their strong protest against ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister of Pakistan through a conspiracy, adding that protest will be held every Saturday after Isha prayers.

“We do not want to move towards confrontation but the country must move towards elections, and no one is ready to become a minister in this government, as there are sane people in the coalition government who know the elections is the only way out to overcome the political crises in the country,” he added.

He further said that Maryam Nawaz is claiming that the people were very happy with Imran Khan’s ouster, adding that if so, why is she hesitant to go for elections.

He said that all the PTI members have submitted their resignations to the acting NA speaker, and they should be accepted without any further delay, adding any delaying tactics in this regard would further complicate the situation in the country.

To a question of getting resignations from the PTI MNAs at gun point as claimed by the PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq, he said that all the members announced their resignations in the National Assembly, and there is no truth in Sadiq’s claim.

Hammad Azhar said that it has been hardly two days since there is no leader of Imran Khan’s stature and the US has started its favourite catchword of “do more”, as it knows now its stooges are back in power.

He said the country is now ruled by an “imported government” and the country has been pushed into slavery.

Hammad said that when he was minister for energy, he had started talks with Russia to buy cheap oil, as we knew if the Russian oil is bought, the government would have been in a position to further reduce the oil prices.

“The talks [with Russia] were at final stage and we hope it will not hit the snag and the talks will be carried forward to buy cheap oil from Russia,” he added.

He said that the stock market went down artificially and the currency derogated due to political crisis in the country and things were back to normal when there was some stability, adding “if the PML-N has that competent an economic team, I dare them to bring the dollar to 124”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022