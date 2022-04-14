ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
ASC 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
ASL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
AVN 106.65 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.41%)
BOP 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.72%)
CNERGY 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FFL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.67%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.07%)
GGGL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
GGL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3%)
GTECH 10.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (12.71%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.17%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.74%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
PTC 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
SNGP 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.09%)
TELE 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-7.05%)
TPL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
TPLP 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
TREET 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.87%)
TRG 87.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.96%)
UNITY 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.81%)
WAVES 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.27%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.83%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,668 Decreased By -37.3 (-0.79%)
BR30 17,607 Decreased By -261.4 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By -241.8 (-0.52%)
KSE30 17,764 Decreased By -50.2 (-0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Sarwar Foundation distributes rations

Recorder Report 14 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Sarwar Foundation in collaboration with Muslim Aid has started distributing Ramazan rations to Imams and other staff of mosques in different districts of Punjab.

In the first phase, rations are being distributed in 5,000 mosques, while the supply of rations will be extended to more areas in the coming days.

According to details, Sarwar Foundation has distributed Ramazan rations to Imams and other staff of mosques of various urban and rural mosques including Nankana, Sahiwal, Chichawatni, Shahkot, Sangla Hill under the supervision of former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar led by Chairperson Sarwar Foundation Begum Perveen Sarwar.

The rations include flour, ghee, sugar, pulses, and other items and they are also being given suits for Eid. Begum Perveen Sarwar told the media that in the first phase, rations are being distributed among the Imams and other staff working in more than 5000 mosques and the clothes are also been given for Eid.

“We would also like to thank the head of Muslim Aid, a charitable organization, Mahmoud Al-Hassan, who has always supported us in the distribution of rations during Ramazan, as well as clean drinking water and other charitable activities,” she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Sarwar Foundation Begum Perveen Sarwar Muslim Aid

