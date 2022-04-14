Sarwar Foundation distributes rations

LAHORE: Sarwar Foundation in collaboration with Muslim Aid has started distributing Ramazan rations to Imams and other staff of mosques in different districts of Punjab.

In the first phase, rations are being distributed in 5,000 mosques, while the supply of rations will be extended to more areas in the coming days.

According to details, Sarwar Foundation has distributed Ramazan rations to Imams and other staff of mosques of various urban and rural mosques including Nankana, Sahiwal, Chichawatni, Shahkot, Sangla Hill under the supervision of former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar led by Chairperson Sarwar Foundation Begum Perveen Sarwar.

The rations include flour, ghee, sugar, pulses, and other items and they are also being given suits for Eid. Begum Perveen Sarwar told the media that in the first phase, rations are being distributed among the Imams and other staff working in more than 5000 mosques and the clothes are also been given for Eid.

“We would also like to thank the head of Muslim Aid, a charitable organization, Mahmoud Al-Hassan, who has always supported us in the distribution of rations during Ramazan, as well as clean drinking water and other charitable activities,” she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022