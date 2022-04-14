ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
India’s IOC buys 7m barrels of crude via tenders

Reuters 14 Apr, 2022

SINGAPORE: Indian Oil Corp, the country’s top refiner, has purchased a total of 7 million barrels of crude via tenders for May and June loading, traders said on Wednesday.

The refiner bought 4 million barrels of Murban crude and another 3 million of West African crude, they added.

Oil majors Total, Shell and BP sold the Murban cargoes, the sources said.

For West African grades, IOC bought Angolan Hungo crude and Equatorial Guinea’s Zafiro crude from ExxonMobil and Nigerian Usan crude from Totsa, they added.

Companies usually do not comment on commercial deals.

The results came after IOC on Tuesday excluded several high-sulphur crude grades, including Russian Urals, from its tender.

In previous tenders, IOC bought 6 million barrels of Russian Urals for loading and delivery in May.

