Legal action against unregistered NGOs on the cards

HYDERABAD: Additional Director for Social Welfare, Hyderabad, Mehboob Zaman has said that legal action would be taken soon against the unregistered so-called NGOs which were engaged in fundraising across the city and were violating the rights of the deserving people.

He was addressing at the ceremony of distribution of rations, clothes and cash to blind persons in educational and training institution for Hyderabad Welfare Association of the Blind at Latifabad, Hyderabad. He said that ambulances of unregistered organizations were collecting donations from house to house which was illegal and added that Social Welfare Department Hyderabad had prepared a report against them and sent it to the District Intelligence Committee. He said that Hyderabad Welfare Association of the Blind was the only association for the blinds which helps in providing education and training to the blinds.

AD Pirzada, General Secretary, HWAB addressing at the occasion said that their organization was run with the help of philanthropists. He appealed to the people for helping the association of blinds as much as possible. He informed that on March 31, in the first phase, Welfare distributed rations to the blind people and today in the second phase rations and Eid clothes were being distributed while in the last phase, Iftar dinner will be organized in honor of the blind persons where ‘Eidi’ cash will also be given to the deserving.

Later addressing the function, Finance Secretary of Hyderabad Welfare Association Muhammad Yasin Arain welcomed all the guests and elaborated the aims and objectives of the function.

