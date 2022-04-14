ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
ASC 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
ASL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
AVN 106.65 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.41%)
BOP 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.72%)
CNERGY 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FFL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.67%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.07%)
GGGL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
GGL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3%)
GTECH 10.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (12.71%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.17%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.74%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
PTC 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
SNGP 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.09%)
TELE 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-7.05%)
TPL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
TPLP 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
TREET 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.87%)
TRG 87.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.96%)
UNITY 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.81%)
WAVES 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.27%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.83%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,668 Decreased By -37.3 (-0.79%)
BR30 17,607 Decreased By -261.4 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By -241.8 (-0.52%)
KSE30 17,764 Decreased By -50.2 (-0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Balochistan governor resigns amid political polarisation

PPI 14 Apr, 2022

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Wednesday resigned from his office, citing Shehbaz Sharif’s election as the prime minister as the reason for his resignation.

He sent his resignation to President Arif Alvi for approval. He cited Shehbaz Sharif’s election as the prime minister as the reason for his resignation.

Agha was a Pakistani politician who served as the 23rd Governor of Balochistan from 9 July 2021 to 13 April 2022. He was appointed as the new Balochistan governor after Balochistan Governor retired justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai resigned from his position in July 2021.

He ran for the seat of the Provincial Assembly of the Balochistan as a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate from Constituency PB-6 (Quetta-VI) in 2013 Pakistani general election, but was unsuccessful. He received only 2256 votes and lost the seat to Manzoor Ahmad Khan Kakar, a candidate of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP).

It may be noted that the governors of Sindh and KP have already resigned following election of Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister of Pakistan amid political polarisation.

Shehbaz Sharif resigns Zahoor Ahmed Agha

