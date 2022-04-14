Balochistan governor resigns amid political polarisation

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Wednesday resigned from his office, citing Shehbaz Sharif’s election as the prime minister as the reason for his resignation.

He sent his resignation to President Arif Alvi for approval. He cited Shehbaz Sharif’s election as the prime minister as the reason for his resignation.

Agha was a Pakistani politician who served as the 23rd Governor of Balochistan from 9 July 2021 to 13 April 2022. He was appointed as the new Balochistan governor after Balochistan Governor retired justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai resigned from his position in July 2021.

He ran for the seat of the Provincial Assembly of the Balochistan as a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate from Constituency PB-6 (Quetta-VI) in 2013 Pakistani general election, but was unsuccessful. He received only 2256 votes and lost the seat to Manzoor Ahmad Khan Kakar, a candidate of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP).

It may be noted that the governors of Sindh and KP have already resigned following election of Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister of Pakistan amid political polarisation.