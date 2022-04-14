ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
ASC 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
ASL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
AVN 106.65 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.41%)
BOP 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.72%)
CNERGY 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FFL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.67%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.07%)
GGGL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
GGL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3%)
GTECH 10.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (12.71%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.17%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.74%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
PTC 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
SNGP 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.09%)
TELE 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-7.05%)
TPL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
TPLP 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
TREET 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.87%)
TRG 87.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.96%)
UNITY 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.81%)
WAVES 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.27%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.83%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,668 Decreased By -37.3 (-0.79%)
BR30 17,607 Decreased By -261.4 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By -241.8 (-0.52%)
KSE30 17,764 Decreased By -50.2 (-0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian stocks, FX edge up after US inflation data, Indian rupee slips

Reuters 14 Apr, 2022

BANGKOK: Most Asian currencies and stock indexes edged higher as data overnight showed US inflation rose largely in line with estimates, while the Indian rupee slipped on a sharper-than-expected jump in retail inflation in March.

India’s 10-year bond yield rose to fresh three-year highs as the country’s inflation surged 6.95% to its highest in 17 months. The rupee fell 0.1%. The South Korean won gained the most among the region’s currencies, snapping a five-day losing run to climb 0.7%. The won was on track to notch its biggest percentage rise since March 17.

The Malaysian ringgit gained 0.1%, its sharpest rise since April 5, after falling for the past five sessions.

Indonesia’s rupiah, Philippines peso and the Singapore dollar were largely flat. A US Labor Department’s report showed consumer prices surged to 8.5% in the 12 months through March, slightly higher than the estimated 8.4%, but investors focused on the so-called core CPI that fell short of estimates at 6.5%.

The Federal Reserve’s unfettered hawkish stance has set the stage for further policy tightening narrative from the emerging markets in Asia as rising prices are a concern globally.

Investor focus will now be on a slew of policy decisions from the European Central Bank, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Bank of Korea on Thursday.

The market, however, remained concerned about a protracted war after Russia said peace talks with Ukraine hit a dead-end on Tuesday.

In addition to geopolitical tensions, risk appetite will continue to struggle in the face of headwinds from rising oil prices and the COVID-19 situation in China, said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG, in a note. Taiwan stocks led gains among emerging markets with a 1.8% jump. Its currency firmed 0.3%. The country’s central bank governor said inflation would slow by the third quarter and any rate rise decisions would depend on consumer price data.

asian stocks US inflation FX Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Asian stocks, FX edge up after US inflation data, Indian rupee slips

Judiciary: embittered ex-PM demands ‘explanation’

Growth likely to slow to 4.3pc in FY22, 4pc in FY23: WB

Project success rate in Pakistan improves, says ADB’s IED

Asaan Account, Asaan Remittance Account: SBP enhances transaction limits

Unregistered buyers: Adjustment against GST returns allowed via credit notes

Pasha describes C/A deficit as ‘major’ challenge for new govt

Office hours revised: Banks, MFBs and DFIs to work 6 days a week: SBP

Pakistan rejects unwarranted reference in India-US statement

‘We recognise that Pakistan plays key role in region’: US

RLNG-fired plants: PC urges PD to expedite debt recapitalisation approvals

Read more stories