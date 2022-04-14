ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
ASC 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
ASL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
AVN 106.65 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.41%)
BOP 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.72%)
CNERGY 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FFL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.67%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.07%)
GGGL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
GGL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3%)
GTECH 10.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (12.71%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.17%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.74%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
PTC 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
SNGP 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.09%)
TELE 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-7.05%)
TPL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
TPLP 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
TREET 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.87%)
TRG 87.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.96%)
UNITY 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.81%)
WAVES 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.27%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.83%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,668 Decreased By -37.3 (-0.79%)
BR30 17,607 Decreased By -261.4 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By -241.8 (-0.52%)
KSE30 17,764 Decreased By -50.2 (-0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei sees biggest gain in over 3 weeks after US inflation data

Reuters 14 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei closed higher on Wednesday to post its biggest gain in more than three weeks, as US inflation data released overnight largely met analysts’ expectations.

The Nikkei share average ended 1.93% higher at 26,843.49 — the biggest jump since March 22 — and marked a sharp rebound from its near four-week low hit on Tuesday. The broader Topix rose 1.42% to 1,890.06.

“Shares were sold too much yesterday as investors were too cautious about the US CPI data,” said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

“It turned out that the core inflation figure was in line with the market expectations, so investors bought back stocks today.” Overnight, the CPI report showed prices urban American consumers pay for a basket of goods posted the biggest monthly jump since September 2005, and an annual surge of 8.5%, the hottest year-on-year inflation number in more than four decades.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron provided the biggest boost to the Nikkei, rising 3.34%, followed by Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing, up 2.88%. Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries climbed 4.0%.

Lawson surged 11.63% after a report said the convenience store chain was planning an initial public offering for Seijo Ishii, a chain of supermarket, by the 2023 financial year.

Shionogi tumbled 11.14% amid concerns that the drugmaker’s oral treatment for COVID-19, which is still awaiting approval from regulators, could pose pregnancy risks.

Nikkei Topix US inflation data

Comments

1000 characters

Nikkei sees biggest gain in over 3 weeks after US inflation data

Judiciary: embittered ex-PM demands ‘explanation’

Growth likely to slow to 4.3pc in FY22, 4pc in FY23: WB

Project success rate in Pakistan improves, says ADB’s IED

Asaan Account, Asaan Remittance Account: SBP enhances transaction limits

Unregistered buyers: Adjustment against GST returns allowed via credit notes

Pasha describes C/A deficit as ‘major’ challenge for new govt

Office hours revised: Banks, MFBs and DFIs to work 6 days a week: SBP

Pakistan rejects unwarranted reference in India-US statement

‘We recognise that Pakistan plays key role in region’: US

RLNG-fired plants: PC urges PD to expedite debt recapitalisation approvals

Read more stories