ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
ASC 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
ASL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
AVN 106.65 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.41%)
BOP 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.72%)
CNERGY 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FFL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.67%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.07%)
GGGL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
GGL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3%)
GTECH 10.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (12.71%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.17%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.74%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
PTC 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
SNGP 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.09%)
TELE 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-7.05%)
TPL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
TPLP 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
TREET 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.87%)
TRG 87.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.96%)
UNITY 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.81%)
WAVES 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.27%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.83%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,668 Decreased By -37.3 (-0.79%)
BR30 17,607 Decreased By -261.4 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By -241.8 (-0.52%)
KSE30 17,764 Decreased By -50.2 (-0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Zinc soars as smelters duel rising costs, inventories fall

Reuters 13 Apr, 2022

LONDON: Zinc prices climbed to their highest in more than a month on Wednesday as inventories fell and smelters in Europe battled rising prices for energy, risking further output cuts.

Benchmark three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.9% to $4,458 a tonne in official trading activity, in its fourth straight session of gains.

“All cards looked stacked in favour of a squeeze in zinc and that will support prices,” said independent analyst Robin Bhar.

“A number of zinc smelters in Europe have curbed output and therefore there is a real tightness in the supply/demand fundamentals.”

In China, the most-traded zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange finished up 3.2% at 28,395 yuan ($4,460) a tonne, after touching its highest in nearly 15 years.

China demand angst hits aluminium prices

Power: Europe is under pressure to cut gas supplies from Russia. Rising prices for gas used for electricity that powers zinc smelters have caused cuts to production.

Inventories: Zinc inventories in LME-registered warehouses fell to their lowest since June 2020, down 2,975 tonnes to 117,850 tonnes.

High levels of cancelled warrants - metal earmarked for delivery - at 61%, indicate that more zinc is due to leave the LME system.

Spreads: Rising worries over low inventories can be seen in the premium for LME cash zinc over the three-month contract. The premium stands at around $57 a tonne compared to a discount of about $15 a month ago.

Positions: Sources told Reuters that commodity trader Trafigura and other firms were moving to take large amounts of zinc out of LME warehouses in Asia, fuelling concern about more problems at the exchange after chaotic nickel trading last month.

Covid: Analysts said the spread of COVID-19 in top metals consumer China had caused logistical delays, which have supported zinc prices.

Other Metals: LME copper eased 0.4% to $10,305 a tonne, aluminium was down 0.9% at $3,237.5, lead gained 1.4% to $2,428, tin edged 0.4% higher to $42,950, while nickel added 1.4% to $32,925.

