Elections will be held after electoral reforms: Shehbaz

Zaheer Abbasi 13 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that his party’s priority would be to go for elections after doing necessary electoral reforms; however, the final decision would be taken in consultation with the allies.

During a brief interaction with media at an iftar-dinner hosted by him at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday, the prime minister said that there is still one and a half years remaining of the present assemblies and did not respond to a question whether the present government would persuade the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to withdraw their resignations.

In reply to a question that the formation commanders’ conference has identified those involved in propaganda against the armed forces, he said that if anyone was involved in unnecessary criticism, he should face the law.

He said that inflation, unemployment, and poverty are major challenges for the government and after the formation of the cabinet short- and medium-term plan would be prepared to bring about improvement in the economic condition.

He said that against any wrong doing including corruption, the law should take its course. He said that the NAB was used by the previous government for victimisation.

Earlier, the prime minister directed during a meeting of the economic team to prepare economic proposals and recommendations on an urgent basis to overcome the serious situation and economic challenges facing the country.

These proposals will be formulated in the light of the views of all concerned, including the agriculture, industry, investment, banking, and business communities, for which a summit will be convened in the next few days.

The decision to form the National Economic Council will be made up of impartial and eminent economists.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing by the Secretary Finance on the overall national balance sheet including the national economic situation, revenue, budget deficits, internal and external debt situation.

The prime minister also directed to formulate comprehensive proposals for providing relief to the people and controlling inflation.

He also issued special instructions for monitoring the Ramadan Bazaar during the holy month and for immediate reduction in prices of essential commodities.

