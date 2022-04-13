Bid to smuggle hashish, heroin foiled

PESHAWAR: A bid to smuggle over 27 kilograms of hashish and 1kg heroin was foiled during two separate actions here on Tuesday. According to details, the Excise police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa foiled a bid to smuggle over 27 kilogram hashish and one kg heroin in two separate actions.

According to the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department’s spokesperson, the excise police Mardan region received information about the smuggling bid and after which a check-point was set up at Aman Ghar Pul, Nowshera Road.

They signalled a suspected vehicle to stop and during the search 10 kilograms of hashish and one kilograms heroin were recovered. In the second operation, the excise police Kohat foiled a smuggling bid and recovered over 16 kilograms of hashish from the fuel tank of vehicle on Kohat Road, Mattani area. The police registered cases for further investigation.

