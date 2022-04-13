2200 Sikh pilgrims arrive

LAHORE: Around 2200 Sikh pilgrims arrived in Pakistan under tight security provided by Railways police.

The pilgrims entered Pakistan through the Wagah border and were sent to their destination by trains in three batches. The special trains provided ample space to accommodate the pilgrims to travel them to Hassan-Abdal.

Due to security concerns, the Sikh pilgrims were not allowed to step down from trains. However, food and other useful material were provided to them on their seats by railways administration and police.

The Sikh pilgrims after expiration of one day, on 14, will leave for Nankana-Sahib. In order to facilitate them, all possible assistance and friendly environment have been provided.

