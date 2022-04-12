ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.61%)
Apr 12, 2022
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz abolishes two-day weekend for government offices

  • The new PM also changes government office start time from 10 am to 8am
BR Web Desk 12 Apr, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said government offices will only shut for one day in the week instead of two, and will open at 8 am instead of 10 am.

The PM issued these directives a day after being sworn in as the 23rd PM of Pakistan, following the ouster of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s chairman Imran Khan.

He said the PM’s Office and government-run offices will start work at sharp 8am instead of 10am, Radio Pakistan reported, and there will be only one official weekly holiday on Sunday. Previously both Saturday and Sunday were off.

PM Sharif has issued directions for the implementation of relief measures announced by him in the National Assembly on Monday, and instructed the immediate implementation of announcements made regarding increase in pension and minimum wage.

PM raises minimum wage to Rs25,000; pensions hiked by 10pc

He has also ordered that Ramadan ‘Sasta Bazaars’ be strictly monitored to ensure provision of quality items to the public at reduced rates, stressing that no negligence in this regard will be tolerated.

Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif PMLN Prime Minister Office office hours

