Pakistan

PDM slams president for avoiding administering oath to new PM

Abdul Rasheed Azad 12 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday, while flaying President Dr Arif Alvi for avoiding administering oath to new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has said that the president should resign from his post after making an excuse to escape the administering of oath to the PM.

PDM Spokesman Hafiz Hamdullah assailed Dr Alvi after an announcement by the Presidency that the president has suddenly fallen ill and owing to his illness he was not in a position to administer oath to the new PM.

Hamdullah said “If the President doesn’t want to administer oath to the PM Shehbaz Sharif, then he must resign”. The PDM spokesman said President Alvi has proven himself a “Tiger of Bani Gala” despite, staying in the Presidency.

Now the time has come to shift you from the President House to Bani Gala in a “terrific style” soon, he said adding that the “selected” has been washed out with all his team in a democratic and constitutional way.

The PDM spokesman said the nation has been rescued from the “fascist” government of Imran Khan. He alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was using every illegitimate tactic to get the chief ministership in Punjab.

He asked why the PTI did not tender resigns from the provincial assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab like in the National Assembly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif PDM President Dr Arif Alvi new Prime Minister

