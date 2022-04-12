KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (April 11, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
702,464,896 430,309,164 15,774,277,007 10,336,096,657
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,804,775,529 (1,543,067,079) 261,708,449
Local Individuals 10,852,357,753 (8,784,773,518) 2,067,584,234
Local Corporates 4,521,494,556 (6,850,787,240) (2,329,292,683)
