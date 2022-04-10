ISPR rejects BBC report on events at PM House

Pakistan Army's media affairs wing dismissed a BBC Urdu report that narrated a series of events that it claims happened in the Prime Minister’s House late on Saturday, terming it “totally baseless and a pack of lies.”

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the "typical propaganda story lacks any credible, authentic and relevant source and violates basic journalistic ethos".

"There is no truth in the fake story whatsoever and clearly seems part of an organised disinformation campaign. The matter is being taken up with BBC authorities," it added.

As voting on the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan remained in limbo on Saturday evening, the report stated that the centre of attention for meetings shifted towards the Prime Minister's House where cabinet members, legal and political advisers and former NA speaker and deputy speaker were also called on to meet Imran.

Caught at deep midwicket

It also claimed that two “uninvited guests” with “unusual” security of young personnel also reached the former prime minister's residence through a helicopter. The meeting between the two guests and the prime minister, which was not much pleasant, lasted at least 45 minutes, added the report.

“An order to dismiss one of the officials, who came for the meeting, was issued by the former prime minister at least an hour ago and he was not expecting them at the PM House,” added the report.

“Rather the prime minister was expecting the newly-appointed official in the helicopter whose arrival would subside the hue and cry that was happening in Parliament after the Supreme Court's verdict."

It further claimed that the defence ministry did not issue notifications for dismissal of the official and appointment of a new official, making the PM House's efforts for "revolutionary change" a failure.