Opposition hatching conspiracy against elected PM: PTI leaders

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leaders on Saturday lambasted the opposition for hatching a conspiracy against Pakistan’s elected Prime Minister Imran Khan and playing in the hands of foreign powers.

PTI leader and MNA Dr Seemi Bukhari said that there is no doubt that a foreign conspiracy was hatched against Pakistan’s elected Prime Minister Imran Khan and the opposition became a part of this conspiracy. “He was targeted for refusing to compromise on the sovereignty of Pakistan; hence the American agents have joined forces against him and through horse-trading, they are trying to make the no-confidence motion successful. The nation will not forgive them for their crime,” she added.

PTI MNA Rubina Jamil said that the Prime Minister always respected the Constitution and law, and thus he accepted the decision of the Supreme Court with a heavy heart. “It was sad to note that the international conspiracy was not discussed during the Supreme Court hearing. Handing over reins of country to the people conspiring against the government is cruelty to the nation. The whole nation stands with Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he added.

PTI senior leader Rana Mohammad Tanveer said that the opposition has struck a deal with the external forces and hatched a conspiracy to undermine Pakistan’s sovereignty; it is conspiring against a democratic and elected government. “The opposition has lost and the Prime Minister has won,” he added.

Meanwhile, PTI senior leader Sajjad Minhas said that Imran Khan had called for a nationwide protest tonight to protest against external conspiracy and the role of the opposition in it. “Tonight the whole nation will announce its decision after which the opposition will not find a way to escape and it will hide its face and the world will see what has happened to the conspirators,” he added.

Mohsin Muzammil, a PTI leader, said that the nation will protest against the opposition tonight and expressed his confidence in the Prime Minister. “The Opposition is conspiring with the external forces against an elected government,’’ he added.

PTI leader Malik Hamza Usman Awan averred that Khan has won a moral victory and the nation has rejected the opposition. The people had rejected the pro-US opposition group in the 2018 elections.

