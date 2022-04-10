ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
For balanced mind, physical development game important: Prof Rashid

Press Release 10 Apr, 2022

FAISALABAD: Principal Prof Dr Abdul Rashid addressed a function organised by University of Education Lahore (Faisalabad Campus) in honour of the students with outstanding performance in Sports Gala 2022.

He said that for balanced mind and physical development game is very important. Although educational institutions are considered as centers of mental development of students, the fact is that having a healthy body for a healthy mind and conducting physical activities, sports is very important. He appreciated the Sports Gala 2022 organized by the University of Education Lahore (Faisalabad Campus) and said that such activities should be continued so that our children can make their country Pakistan famous in the field of education as well as in the field of education.

Dr. Irfan Ahsan Pasha acted as Director, while Principal Dr. Abid Rasheed, Dr. Shabir Ali Saleemi (in charge Sports), Dr. Muhammad Naveed (Coordinator Sports), Dr. Zahid Farooq, Dr. Munawar Iqbal, Dr. Anbar Sheikh, Dr. Fayyaz Rasool, Fahad Anwar, Nokhiz Chaudhry and Madam Fatima Jalal (Member Sports Board) distributed prizes.

Encouraging the students, he said that all of you should go ahead and participate in this kind of sports gala so that you can stay mentally and physically strong.

