Pakistan

Indian troops martyr two youths in IIOJK

APP 10 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian forces during cordon and search operations martyred two youth in South Kashmir’s Islamabad and Kulgam districts early on Saturday morning.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops and paramilitary personnel cordoned off Srihama Srigufwara area of Bijbehara in Islamabad district where they martyred a youth identified as Nisar Ahmad Dar.

The troops launched a cordon and search operation in Chaki Samad area of DH Pora in Kulgam district in which an unidentified youth was martyred.

Earlier, two Indian soldiers, Rohit Yadav and Ankesh Kumar, were injured in an attack in the area. The operations at both the places were continuing till last reports came in.

Indian troops IIOJK Kashmiri youth martyr two youths in IIOJK

