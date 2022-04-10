Butcher held for selling dead chicken meat

BUREWALA: Municipal Committee caught a butcher involved in selling dead chicken meat by seizing huge quantity of dead meat and registered a case against him.

Chief Officer MC Muhammad Akram along with MC officer regulations Muhammad Waqas Gujjar on a tip off raided at chicken shop owned by Muhammad Sajid resident of 497/ EB and recovered 2.5 mound dead chicken meat which was later disposed off. The team caught the butcher and got lodged case against the accused.