Excise dept forms squad to curb property tax evasion

LAHORE: The Punjab Excise department has constituted a special squad to curb the evasion of property tax and improve the recovery onwards.

The squad would seal the properties of tax defaulters in the areas where tax recovery is abysmally low. The Excise officials said the squad would fine the defaulters and initiate departmental action against the concerned inspectors and excise taxation officers (ETOs).

They said the squad would also be helpful in meeting the revenue target of the department. The officers in the directorate general would examine property data on daily basis in order to achieve 100 percent tax recovery.

Already, the department has initiated recovery drive against the defaulters of property tax in the city. Under the drive, forfeiture notices have been displayed on the residences of 30 major defaulters. The concerned Excise officer said some 30 defaulters owning over 2-Kanal houses owe property tax worth Rs 20 million and the department would seal their houses in case they failed to pay their property tax within the notice period.

