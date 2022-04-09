Rumours regarding change in Army leadership are 'absurd and baseless': Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that rumours regarding a change in the Army's leadership are "absurd and baseless," adding that such speculations are "being spread under a plan."

"The government is fully aware of the Chief of Army Staff and the institutional organisation of Pakistan's armed forces," Fawad tweeted.

"The government condemns and completely denies these rumours," he wrote.

Pakistan army chief meets PM Imran amid impasse over no-confidence vote

Fawad's clarification comes as social media became rife with speculations that Prime Minister Imran Khan may attempt to appoint a new Army chief in an effort to save his government.

Earlier, Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Prime Minister Imran Khan amid an impasse over a parliamentary vote to oust the premier, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

CJP arrives at Supreme Court as no-trust vote against PM Imran gets delayed

The meeting comes hours after parliament was abruptly adjourned before the vote that Khan was widely expected to lose.

Khan's allies blocked a no-confidence motion last week and dissolved the lower house of parliament, but the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that the vote be held by Saturday.

It is yet to happen, despite nearly 12 hours passing since the session started on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial arrived at the Supreme Court on Saturday amid reports that the government is making last-ditch efforts to delay the vote of no-confidence against PM Imran.