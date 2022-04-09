ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,472
23824hr
Sindh
576,291
Punjab
505,332
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,119
KPK
219,238
Rumours regarding change in Army leadership are 'absurd and baseless': Fawad Chaudhry

  • Information minister says govt condemns and completely denies these rumours
BR Web Desk 09 Apr, 2022

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that rumours regarding a change in the Army's leadership are "absurd and baseless," adding that such speculations are "being spread under a plan."

"The government is fully aware of the Chief of Army Staff and the institutional organisation of Pakistan's armed forces," Fawad tweeted.

"The government condemns and completely denies these rumours," he wrote.

Pakistan army chief meets PM Imran amid impasse over no-confidence vote

Fawad's clarification comes as social media became rife with speculations that Prime Minister Imran Khan may attempt to appoint a new Army chief in an effort to save his government.

Earlier, Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Prime Minister Imran Khan amid an impasse over a parliamentary vote to oust the premier, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

CJP arrives at Supreme Court as no-trust vote against PM Imran gets delayed

The meeting comes hours after parliament was abruptly adjourned before the vote that Khan was widely expected to lose.

Khan's allies blocked a no-confidence motion last week and dissolved the lower house of parliament, but the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that the vote be held by Saturday.

It is yet to happen, despite nearly 12 hours passing since the session started on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial arrived at the Supreme Court on Saturday amid reports that the government is making last-ditch efforts to delay the vote of no-confidence against PM Imran.

Imran Khan CJP National Assembly session

