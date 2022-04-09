ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,472
23824hr
Sindh
576,291
Punjab
505,332
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,119
KPK
219,238
Brecorder Logo
Apr 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian forces destroy ammunition depot at Ukrainian air base

Reuters 09 Apr, 2022

Russian forces have destroyed an ammunition depot at the Myrhorod Air Base in central-eastern Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, quoting Russia's Defence Ministry.

A Ukrainian air force MiG-29 fighter and a Mi-8 helicopter were also destroyed in the attack on the base in the Poltava region, ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

He added that a large ammunition depot was also destroyed near the city of Novomoskovsk in the central-eastern Dnipro region.

Russia sent tens of thousands of soldiers into Ukraine on February 24 for what it calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine.

Ukraine on Saturday called on civilians in the eastern Luhansk region to flee from Russian shelling after officials said more than 50 civilians trying to evacuate by rail from a neighbouring region were killed in a missile attack.

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of war crimes and denies targeting civilians in Ukraine.

Zelensky calls for ‘firm global response’ to train station bombing

Governor of the Poltava region, Dmytro Lunin, said on social media that two people had been wounded and "significant damage" caused due to the Russian strike at Myrhorod. He did not give further details.

On April 2, Lunin said a Russian air strike had damaged an airfield runway and fuel depot near the air base.

Konashenkov said on Saturday that Russia has hit 85 military targets in Ukraine, including two command posts, three rocket launchers, four self-propelled artillery guns, an ammunition depot and two logistics depots, among others.

Since Feb. 24, Russian forces have destroyed 650 aircraft, including jets and helicopters, and more than 2,000 tanks and armored vehicles in Ukraine, Konashenkov was quoting as saying by Interfax.

Reuters could not immediately verify the figures provided.

According to estimates by Ukraine's Defence Ministry, 19,100 Russian personnel have been killed since the start of the invasion. It says Russia has lost 705 tanks, 1,895 armoured personnel carriers, 151 aircrafts and 136 helicopters.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Russia had sustained "significant losses" in Ukraine.

In its most recent update, on March 25, Russia's defence ministry said 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed since the start of the campaign, and 3,825 had been wounded.

Russian invasion Russian forces Ukrainian air base

Comments

1000 characters

Russian forces destroy ammunition depot at Ukrainian air base

IMF hails 250bps hike in policy rate

Oil, ghee and steel sectors: Input tax adjustment disallowed on 778 goods

Pakistani court jails Hafiz Saeed for an extra 31 years

Interior minister says security threat looming over Pakistan, urges early elections

Pakistan successfully test fires Shaheen-III ballistic missile

Weekly recap: KSE-100 down 1.57% despite Friday's gain

Saudi Arabia to allow 1 million Hajj pilgrims this year

Industrial package: Investment opportunity is conditional concession, not amnesty scheme: FBR

Incorrect declarations: FBR restricts input adjustment of wholesalers, dealers

Read more stories