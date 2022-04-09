Protocol given to Imran, his cabinet subject to approval by next govt

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet members can continue to enjoy security and protocol, even if no-confidence motion moved against the PM is successful, subject to approval by the new government.

Sources in Interior Ministry told Business Recorder that officially, the PM and his cabinet members’ security and protocol stand “closed” the moment he ceases to be the PM. Practically, however, the PM and his aides may enjoy the security and protocol for days and even weeks depending on the will of the next government.

If the no-confidence motion succeeds, the new government gets in place and decides that security and protocol given to PM and other government functionaries be immediately withdrawn, then PM would be entitled to only one security official, a telephone operator, driver and related staff as a former PM, a senior Interior Ministry official said.

“But, security for those top government officials and other politicians who face high-risk security issues –like serious life threats— is not removed whether or not they are in government. The protocol is removed but security stays,” the source said.

“Security to VVIPs is provided keeping in view the intel alerts or the relevant input from security agencies. Such alerts are generally not ignored unless the interior minister decides otherwise,” the insider said.

PM Khan, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) supremo Asif Ali Zardari, his son and PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) chief Shehbaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman are politicians who are facing serious life threats and are provided security by the government under the direct supervision of Interior Ministry, it is learnt.

“The VVIPs have their own security but they also get security from government. This does not fall under protocol,” the source said. “If, let’s say, Shehbaz Sharif becomes PM and he decides to completely remove the security cover provided to Imran Khan, there would be immense backlash and fingers would be pointed in case of an untoward incident. So, that’s something the governments don’t usually do regardless of political hostility,” the source said.

Shehbaz Sharif and other top opposition leaders who are facing security threats are provided security by the Interior Ministry, the insiders said.

In case any politician is under security threat, the government may proceed by itself to provide him/ her security or the said politician may reach out to the interior minister/ ministry for the provision of security, it is further learnt.

