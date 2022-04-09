ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,234
14124hr
Sindh
576,110
Punjab
505,307
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,112
KPK
219,223
Chinese steel futures drop on lean demand

Reuters 09 Apr, 2022

BEIJING: China’s steel rebar and hot rolled coils futures declined on Thursday, as downstream demand remained sluggish amid the recent outbreak of COVID-19, with falling iron ore prices also weighing on steel prices. Steel consumption in March and April, when is traditional peak season, has been sluggish this year as the pandemic disrupted industrial activities.

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) and official data released last week both showed manufacturing activities contracted in March.

A regular state council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday the government would flexibly use multiple monetary policies in a timely way to support the real economy.

The most-traded steel rebar futures, used as construction material, on the Shanghai Futures Exchange for October delivery fell 1.2% to 5,064 yuan ($796.03) a tonne as of 0320 GMT.

Hot rolled coils, used in cars and home appliances, slipped 1.2% to 5,216 yuan per tonne. The country’s auto industry association expected China’s auto sales to plunge 11% in March on an annual basis. Stainless steel futures on the Shanghai bourse, for May delivery, dipped 0.5% to 20,435 yuan a tonne.

Steel prices were also tracking falling raw material futures prices on the Dalian Commodity Exchange. Benchmark iron ore futures, for September delivery, declined as much as 3.5% to 896 yuan a tonne, retreating from an over 4% jump in the previous session.

Steel rebar PMI Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers

