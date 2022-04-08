ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,234
14124hr
Sindh
576,110
Punjab
505,307
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,112
KPK
219,223
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 heads for fifth consecutive week of gains

Reuters 08 Apr, 2022

Britain's top equity index hit a seven-week high on Friday, lifted by commodity and banking stocks at the end of a volatile week that saw worries about higher US interest rates and the Ukraine conflict rattle investors. The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 1.2% to touch its highest since Feb. 14, while the midcap FTSE 250 index rose 0.8%.

The FTSE 100 was on course for a fifth straight weekly gain, with defensive sectors such as pharmaceuticals and utilities boosting markets as investors played safe amid concerns about the economic outlook.

Western countries imposed fresh sanctions against major crude exporter Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, fuelling concerns about a further spike in commodity prices, while worries about aggressive steps by the US Federal Reserve to tame inflation roiled US stocks earlier this week.

Still, Wall Street ended higher on Thursday, with Asian shares steady and a rally in energy and banking stocks boosting European markets on Friday.

"The make-up of the FTSE 100 is the biggest reason why the market is outperforming," said Maarten Geerdink, head of European equities at NN Investment Partners.

"We've a very different landscape for commodities at this time... and the natural reaction from equity investors is if you want to hedge yourself against inflation, you want to buy into commodity exposure."

Despite concerns about slowing economic growth and inflation, the commodity-heavy FTSE 100 has outperformed its major global peers so far this year, gaining nearly 3.5%, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index is down 5.5%.

FTSE 100 rises

A monthly survey of recruiters showed British companies hired permanent staff at the slowest rate in a year last month, despite raising starting salaries by a record amount, as they struggled with a lack of qualified candidates.

Among midcaps, Ukraine-focussed miner Ferrexpo jumped 14.0% after it said it was able to sell most of the iron ore pellets produced in the first quarter.

Online trading platform CMC Markets gained 8.7% after its fourth-quarter trading update, while paper and packaging group Mondi slipped 0.3% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to "equal-weight".

FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 heads for fifth consecutive week of gains

Setback for IK as SC orders vote on no-confidence motion

PM says ‘will continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball’

Move aimed at reducing pressure on exchange rate: SBP announces 100pc cash margin on 177 items’ import

Hamza Shehbaz asks LHC for immediate Punjab CM elections

Financing under EFS: Markup rate raised by 2.5pc

SBP allows remittance of commission earned by IBD

IEA details plan to release 120mn barrels of oil over 6 months to cool prices

Bond, currency markets under severe pressure

Decision to arrange funds for supplying power plants fuel

Joint opposition terms verdict ‘a victory of constitution and democracy’

Read more stories