ANL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.33%)
ASC 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
ASL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
AVN 89.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.57%)
BOP 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.38%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.37%)
FFL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
FNEL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
GGGL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.78%)
GGL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.18%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.24%)
KEL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 32.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PACE 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
PTC 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
TELE 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
TPL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
TPLP 19.23 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.18%)
TREET 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.76%)
TRG 75.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.12%)
UNITY 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
WAVES 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.27%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
BR100 4,409 Increased By 47 (1.08%)
BR30 15,714 Increased By 119.5 (0.77%)
KSE100 44,187 Increased By 400.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 16,899 Increased By 190.6 (1.14%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,234
14124hr
Sindh
576,110
Punjab
505,307
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,112
KPK
219,223
Australian shares rise on energy boost; set for first weekly loss in a month

Reuters 08 Apr, 2022

Australian shares rose on Friday as heavyweight energy and gold stocks rallied after commodity prices jumped, with investors weighing the prospects of global central banks raising rates to fight rampant inflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.48% to 7,478.7 points by 0112 GMT, but the benchmark is set for its first weekly loss in a month.

Local markets also tracked a late rally on Wall Street as investors digested the Federal Reserve's more aggressive stance on rate hikes and eyed the war in Ukraine while snapping up beaten-down shares. Energy stocks advanced as much as 1.6%, tracking a rally in Brent crude futures overnight.

Tech and banks drag Australian shares lower; Ardent Leisure soars

Sector heavyweights Woodside Petroleum and Santos rose 1.9% and 1.5%, respectively.

Agribusiness firm Graincorp surged as much as 8.9% to a record high after forecasting underlying profit for fiscal 2022 to be around 2.5 times of last year, as it benefits from supply constraints due to the Ukraine conflict.

Mining giant Rio Tinto Ltd added 1.3% on taking sole charge of operations and production at refiner Queensland Alumina Ltd, partly owned by Russian aluminium producer Rusal , following government sanctions.

Gold stocks rose as much as 1.8% after bullion firmed on concerns of rising costs and the Ukraine crisis.

The country's biggest gold miner Newcrest climbed 1.7%, while heavyweight Northern Star Resources jumped as much as 2.6%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.01% to 12,074.7 points.

