Emergency Help Line-911 opened: PM underlines need for inclusive growth

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan launched “Emergency Help Line-911” on Thursday and stated that this helpline would remind the people that Pakistan is for everyone and not for the elite class only.

Speaking after inaugurating the help line, the premier stressed the importance of breaking the elite capture for achieving inclusive growth.

He said that without inclusive growth the country would not be able to exploit its real economic potential.

He also cited the example of China and stated that China has been able to lift 70 Crore people out of the poverty line and because of that it is a fast growing economy in the world at present.

The prime minister said that his government has also initiated some measures to lift the poor segment of the society. He referred to Kamyab Pakistan Programme, as well as, health cards and single curriculum in the education system in this regard.

He said the under the Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP), Rs20 lac loan facility is being provided to the poor for construction of house besides technical education to one member of the same family.

Additionally, he said that Rs5 lac interest-free loans are being provided to the low-income families to start their own business and to the farmers for agriculture equipment and investment in the farm sector.

The premier maintained that health card has been very close to his heart because it would enable the poor to get best treatment from any private hospital of up to one million rupees. He said that the health card is now available to every citizen except in Sindh and the impact of the facility is gradually expanding.

Similarly, he said that the education system is being changed into single curriculum after 70 years. He said this should have been done 70 years ago but unfortunately, English medium system has been available to the elite class, while Urdu medium for the general public. He said that different media of education have been responsible for creating different classes in the society.

He said that the government has also been trying to provide legal aid to the weak segment of the society as it is the basic responsibility of the State to protect the life and property of the people. He said when a State abdicates from this responsibility it does not remain a State. He said the launch of this helpline is a way forward in this direction. He added that the helpline being launched would be integrated across the country in two-year time and citizens would have confidence that the State would be available for their help at difficult time.

He said of course, there would be some difficulties at initial stage because all kinds of emergencies would be lodged at one number but stated that this one number would remind the people that Pakistan is for everyone and not for the elite class only.

He said that unfortunately, there is one Pakistan for the elite while the other for the public, and those having money would have access to every facility whereas, the State is not seen when the general public go through difficulties.

The premier expressed the hope that this is a big move forward for a welfare state because one number would be available.

He also underlined the need of coordination among all the provinces and it is important for them to be at one page primarily because this project is meant to serve the people.

