Exhibition held at SU to stir up interest for tree plantation

HYDERABAD: An exhibition on Thursday was organized by Sindh University’s Institute of Biochemistry in a bid to stir up interest among the students in tree plantation and encourage them to work together to make the varsity campus clean and green.

The students decorated the institute’s lawn with colourful flower pots, stones and tires to the amazement of onlookers who could not help showering praises on them. They placed different projects showcasing the zeal and zest of science students in plantation and art work.

On the occasion, the pleasant fragrance of beautiful and flowering plants cultivated in the multihued containers scented the atmosphere.

The exhibition of tree plantation projects was inaugurated by Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Prof Dr Wazir Ali Baloch and Registrar Dr Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto which was aimed at creating awareness among the students about sapling plants and trees on the campus and even in houses.

Director of the Institute of Biochemistry Prof Dr Naseem Aslam Channa, Controller of Semester Examinations Muhammad Mashooque Siddiqui, in charge of Plantation and Beautification Dr Nabila Shah Jillani, faculty members of the institute and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

