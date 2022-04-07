Hong Kong shares close deep in red

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended with more hefty losses Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting indicated a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy to rein in inflation.

The Hang Seng Index lost 1.23 percent, or 271.54 points, to 21,808.98.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.42 percent, or 46.73 points, to 3,236.70, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 1.90 percent, or 40.42 points, to 2,087.53.