ANL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
ASC 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.38%)
AVN 89.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
BOP 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
FFL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (7.2%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.94%)
GTECH 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.74%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 2.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
MLCF 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
PACE 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
SNGP 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
TELE 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.82%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
TPLP 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.09%)
TREET 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
TRG 75.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.16%)
UNITY 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.51%)
WAVES 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
BR100 4,379 Decreased By -34.8 (-0.79%)
BR30 15,658 Decreased By -110.2 (-0.7%)
KSE100 43,903 Decreased By -207.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 16,758 Decreased By -83.1 (-0.49%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
US oil may test support at $94.85

Reuters 07 Apr, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support at $94.85 per barrel, a break below could open the way towards $90.55.

The contract has fallen below a triangle, which was confirmed as bearish continuation pattern, suggesting a target of $90.55, the 100% projection level of a wave (c) from $108.75.

Oil is pulling back towards this pattern. The pullback may end below $99.65.

A further gain could make this triangle and the target of $90.55 invalid.

On the daily chart, the consolidation is confined within a bigger triangle, which suggests a fall towards $93.79.

US oil signals mixed

The nature of this pattern remains unknown.

It could turn out to be a bullish continuation pattern or a top pattern. In either case, oil is likely to start a bounce around $93.79.

oil us

