US oil may test support at $94.85

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support at $94.85 per barrel, a break below could open the way towards $90.55.

The contract has fallen below a triangle, which was confirmed as bearish continuation pattern, suggesting a target of $90.55, the 100% projection level of a wave (c) from $108.75.

Oil is pulling back towards this pattern. The pullback may end below $99.65.

A further gain could make this triangle and the target of $90.55 invalid.

On the daily chart, the consolidation is confined within a bigger triangle, which suggests a fall towards $93.79.

US oil signals mixed

The nature of this pattern remains unknown.

It could turn out to be a bullish continuation pattern or a top pattern. In either case, oil is likely to start a bounce around $93.79.