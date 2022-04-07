ANL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
ASC 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.38%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.27%)
BOP 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
FFL 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGGL 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.64%)
GGL 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.7%)
GTECH 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.11%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
MLCF 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.08%)
PACE 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.63%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
SNGP 30.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
TELE 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
TPL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TPLP 19.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.63%)
TREET 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
TRG 75.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.16%)
UNITY 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.19%)
WAVES 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
BR100 4,379 Decreased By -34 (-0.77%)
BR30 15,655 Decreased By -113.2 (-0.72%)
KSE100 43,910 Decreased By -200.6 (-0.45%)
KSE30 16,763 Decreased By -78.6 (-0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
Meta removes Facebook accounts to tackle misinformation ahead of Philippines polls

Reuters 07 Apr, 2022

Meta Platforms Inc on Wednesday suspended a network of over 400 accounts, pages and groups ahead of general elections in the Philippines as the Facebook parent moves to crack down hate speech and misinformation.

The accounts included Facebook Pages and groups linked to Philippines' New People's Army, a banned organization, the social media company said.

Concerns about online hate speech have increased as candidates and supporters increasingly turn to social media for the May 9 election against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic disrupting traditional campaign methods.

Last month, the country's presidential candidates had pressed on the need to hold social media companies liable for the spread of misinformation.

Russia's security service urges immediate Meta ban

Meta said in a blog post on Wednesday that advertisers in the Philippines will have to complete its ad authorizations process and include 'Paid for by' disclaimers on ads about elections, politics and certain categories of social issues.

The move by Meta comes after it last month changed its stance in Ukraine that temporarily allowed calls for violence and narrowed its content moderation policy to prohibit calls for the death of a head of state.

