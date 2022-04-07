Bilawal believes SC will do justice in speaker’s ruling case

KARACHI: In an important statement ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict on scrapping of the no-confidence motion by the National Assembly deputy speaker, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday expressed his conviction that the Chief Justice of Pakistan would do justice in the case.

“The Supreme Court is the highest court in Pakistan. We all have our eyes on the Supreme Court. We all believe that the Chief Justice will do justice,” said the PPP chairman.