President asks ECP to give schedule for general elections

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to give schedule for holding the next general elections within 90 days.

Additional Secretary of the President’s Secretariat Waqar Ahmed has written a letter to the ECP on behalf of the president.

According to the letter, dated 5th April 2022, to the ECP, the President’s Secretariat has asked to propose date(s) for holding general elections within 90 days from the date of dissolution of the National Assembly i.e., 3rd April 2022, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The ECP has been conveyed that clause 5 (A) of the Article 48 and clause 2 of Article 224 of the Constitution provide that the president shall appoint a date, not later than 90 days from the date of dissolution of the National Assembly, for holding general elections to the National Assembly.

In order to carry out the mandate of the Constitution of announcing the date of general elections, consultation with the Election Commission is required under Section 57(1) of the Elections Act, 2017, the letter stated.

