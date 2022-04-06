ANL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
ASC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
AVN 89.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.4%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
FFL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
FNEL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.8%)
GGL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.39%)
GTECH 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.82%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.71%)
TELE 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.88%)
TPL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.16%)
TREET 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.63%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
UNITY 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.07%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.93%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By 21.9 (0.5%)
BR30 15,768 Increased By 126.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,111 Increased By 183 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,841 Increased By 88 (0.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
US stocks extend losses on angst over hawkish Fed

AFP 06 Apr, 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks fell early Wednesday, extending the prior session’s losses amid worries over tightening US monetary policy.

Comments on Tuesday from top Federal Reserve official Lael Brainard “triggered a taper tantrum of sorts in Treasuries and sparked a newfound sense of nervousness” ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve minutes, said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

The minutes come as Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other top US central bankers vow to take whatever steps are needed to bring inflation into line.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, a proxy for interest rates, surged early Wednesday above 2.6 percent.

US stocks mixed amid talk of more sanctions on Russia

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 34,381.06, down 0.8 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.3 percent to 4,465.85, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 2.5 percent to 13,854.60.

Among individual companies, JetBlue sank 8.5 percent after announcing a $3.6 billion bid for Spirit Airlines, threatening a merger between the carrier and Frontier Airlines. Spirit fell 3.5 percent, while Frontier tumbled 8.4 percent.

