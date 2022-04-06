ANL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
ASC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
AVN 89.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.4%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
FFL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
FNEL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.8%)
GGL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.39%)
GTECH 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.82%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.71%)
TELE 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.88%)
TPL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.16%)
TREET 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.63%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
UNITY 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.07%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.93%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By 21.9 (0.5%)
BR30 15,768 Increased By 126.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,111 Increased By 183 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,841 Increased By 88 (0.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

SBP receives 20 applications for digital bank licences

BR Web Desk Updated 06 Apr, 2022

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Wednesday that it has received 20 applications for digital bank licences, as it concluded the process as per its announced deadline of March 31.

The applicants, the central bank said, included domestic commercial banks, microfinance banks, electronic money institutions (EMI) and fintech players.

It added that foreign players already operating in the digital banking space overseas also expressed their interest to venture into the Pakistani market.

“The strong interest shown by both local and international players into SBP’s digital banks’ initiative reflects their confidence in the financial sector of Pakistan and the potential of the investment opportunities available in the country,” SBP said.

Careem Pay gets SBP’s In-Principle Approval for EMI licence

Earlier in January, the SBP had launched its 'Licensing and Regulatory Framework for Digital Banks'. It said that the framework is primarily aimed at providing financial services to unserved and underserved segments of society.

“To achieve the intended objectives under this regulatory initiative, the applications were solicited from interested applicants who can demonstrate strong value proposition, robustness of technological infrastructure, sufficiency of financial strength, high level of technical expertise and effectiveness of their risk management culture in the Digital Banks' space,” said the SBP.

A digital bank is defined as a bank offering all kinds of financial products and services primarily through digital platforms or electronic channels instead of physical branches.

Under the regulatory framework, SBP may grant two types of digital bank licenses: 1) Digital Retail Bank (DRB); and, 2) Digital Full Bank (DFB).

DRBs will primarily focus on retail customers while DFBs can deal with retail customers as well as business and corporate entities.

SBP directs banks, regulated entities to digitise corporate payments

As per the framework, digital banks are required to maintain a principal place of business in Pakistan to house the offices of its management, staff, and other support operations and serve as the main hub/ point of contact for various stakeholders including SBP and other regulators.

SBP Financial inclusion DFB digital banking license digital banks DRB

Comments

1000 characters

SBP receives 20 applications for digital bank licences

Another day, another record low: Rupee crosses 186 against US dollar

No-confidence motion dismissal: Supreme Court again adjourns hearing

President asks ECP to propose dates for elections

Shehbaz rejects former CJP Gulzar Ahmed's name for interim prime minister

PTI submits no-confidence motion against Punjab Assembly deputy speaker

Cut in prices of petrol, diesel: PM’s relief package termed ‘unsustainable’

Russia comes to PM’s ‘rescue’; US held responsible for political chaos

Second phase of CPEC: Chinese shelve investment plans due to political uncertainty

UAE defers $2bn debt payment on govt’s request

Read more stories