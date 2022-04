SINGAPORE: New York cocoa may drop into a range of $2,488 to $2,509 per tonne, as suggested by a projection analysis and a head-and-shoulders.

The pattern has been confirmed, as its neckline was broken.

It suggests a target of $2,453. A realistic target will be $2,509 or $2,488.

Raw sugar, arabica coffee hit fresh one-month highs

A break above $2,573 will not only lead to a gain to $2,601, but also make the pattern invalid.