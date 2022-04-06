ANL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
ASC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
AVN 89.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.85%)
BOP 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
FFL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
FNEL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGGL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.47%)
GGL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
GTECH 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.05%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PACE 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 12.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.03%)
TELE 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
TPL 10.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
TREET 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.25%)
TRG 75.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.58%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.51%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.76%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,405 Increased By 13.5 (0.31%)
BR30 15,697 Increased By 55 (0.35%)
KSE100 44,102 Increased By 174.1 (0.4%)
KSE30 16,836 Increased By 82.4 (0.49%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Japanese shares fall on slowdown worries after hawkish Fed comments

Reuters 06 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese shares fell on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street's slide overnight as traders were worried about the impact of potential aggressive Federal Reserve actions on economic growth.

By 0159 GMT, the Nikkei share average had lost 2% to 27,219.69 and was on course for its biggest daily fall in nearly four weeks.

The broader Topix slipped 1.52% to 1,919.50.

Wall Street's main indexes fell overnight, dragged down by tech and other growth stocks, after Fed Governor Lael Brainard said she expected rapid reductions to the central bank's balance sheet alongside increases to the benchmark interest rate.

"Brainard's remarks hit investor sentiment, and the overnight decline in Nasdaq prompted a sell-off in technology stocks today," said Takatoshi Itoshima, a strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

"But overall, the Japanese market is relatively cheap, so I expect some demand for buying stocks at a decline."

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron dragged down the Nikkei the most, falling 3.83%, followed by technology investor SoftBank Group, which fell 3.27%.

Advantest , another chip giant, lost 4.44%.

Refiners climbed 2.43% and the sector was one of the two trading in positive territory among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes, along with banking.

Cosmo Energy Holdings surged 14.88% after a fund backed by activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami obtained a 5.81% stake in the crude oil importer and refiner.

Tokyo stocks open higher tracking US gains

Peers Idemitsu Kosan rose 3.64% and Eneos Holdings gained 0.64%.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.51 billion, compared with the average 1.29 billion in the past 30 days.

