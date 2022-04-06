PTI carried out a suicide attack on parliament, democracy: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has violated the Constitution and carried out “a suicide attack” on parliament and the democratic system.

Senior PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira called National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling of April 3, under which he had thrown out the opposition’s no-confidence resolution on the ground that it was part of a foreign conspiracy, a ‘suicide attack’ by the PTI government not only on the Parliament but also on the democratic system, as well as, on the country.

Talking to the media outside the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday before the start of the hearing of the deputy speaker’s ruling case, he said this move by the ruling party would have “horrifying consequences”. “The deputy speaker, in his ruling, had declared all members of the opposition, traitors,” he regretted, and added, “The entire country is bewildered as to what had happened in the Parliament on that fateful day.”

Kaira said that the Supreme Court was presently seized with a ‘historic’ case, and its verdict would have far-reaching consequences.

He said that so far, only Aleem Khan and former Punjab governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar had made some startling disclosures about Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI. “More people will come out with evidences against the prime minister and his cabinet in the days to come,” he claimed.

Another senior PPP leader and former leader of opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah said that we are thankful to the apex court for taking notice of the prevailing political situation in the country. He said that they came here to save the Constitution and democracy in the country.

“The PTI has ridiculed the Parliament by taking an unconstitutional measure. We will raise the voice for the rights of the people,” he said.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said, “The speaker National Assembly, the deputy speaker and the prime minister have violated the Constitution and conducted a suicide attack on the Parliament and democracy.”

