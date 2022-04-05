ANL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.89%)
ASC 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
ASL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
AVN 87.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.15%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
FFL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
FNEL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
GGL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.05%)
GTECH 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.07%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.95%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.01%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
PRL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 30.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
TPL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
TPLP 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.39%)
TREET 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.97%)
TRG 75.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.19%)
UNITY 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
BR100 4,386 Decreased By -8 (-0.18%)
BR30 15,625 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.23%)
KSE100 43,971 Increased By 68.7 (0.16%)
KSE30 16,775 Increased By 38.3 (0.23%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Palm oil may rise into 5,855-5,966 ringgit range

Reuters 05 Apr, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may gain more into a range of 5,855-5,966 ringgit per tonne, as suggested by a projection analysis. Market is still under a consolidation phase.

After two consecutive days of drop from March 31 to April 1, bears simply failed to keep the momentum. Bulls are taking a revenge.

It is not very clear how far the current bounce could go.

A short channel indicates a target of 6,104 ringgit, which looks a bit too far away.

A realistic target will be either 5,855 ringgit or 5,966 ringgit. Support is at 5,606 ringgit, a break below which may cause a fall into 5,384-5,512 ringgit range.

Palm oil may test support at 5,606 ringgit

On the daily chart, the contract narrowly missed a key support at 5,400 ringgit.

The drop from 7,268 ringgit is supposed to complete around this level.

The white candlestick on Monday does not look big enough to suggest a trend reversal.

However, it is the very early signal that the downtrend is ending.

