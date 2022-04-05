PPP fears imposition of Governor’s Rule in Punjab

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab fears the imposition of Governor’s Rule in the province to sabotage April 6 voting for the election of new chief minister of the province.

Secretary General PPP Punjab and parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly Hassan Murtaza held a press conference at the party’s secretariat in Model Town on Monday. He also marked the 43rd death anniversary of party’s founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on the occasion.

According to him, the joint opposition was ready to face a fascist government. He said the PTI has destroyed peaceful transition of power by intercepting the voting process in the Punjab Assembly.

He said no political party would agree to contest elections under Imran Khan and demanded electoral reforms and an independent election commission for this purpose.

