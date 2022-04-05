Farewell ceremony held: Buzdar says he always did licit work

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that he always did licit work and made decisions with consultations while ensuring merit.

“I am answerable to Allah Almighty, as well as to the people; my conscience was satisfied as anyone’s self-esteem was not hurt and all the people were respectfully treated,” Sardar Buzdar said while speaking at a farewell function held in his honour.

Addressing the gathering, Usman Buzdar mentioned that no one was subjected to any sort of political vengeance. “I don’t believe in personal projection nor did I do so, as I silently performed my duties, however, a mistake could occur as I am a human being,” he said.

Buzdar added that he never hesitated to make difficult decisions. “I have tendered resignation in the larger public interest and extended full support to the decision made by the Prime Minister. I am also thankful to the government machinery for extending support to fulfill the mission of public service;” he said.

He impressed upon all the civil servants to continue to serve the public. I would always strive for the welfare of the people, he added.

Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal said that Usman Buzdar always guided in the discharge of duties in the best manner. “My experience of working with him was very pleasant as Usman Buzdar gave freedom to work and gave priority to merit,” he said, adding: “He (Buzdar) guided and extended full support.”

IG police Sardar Ali Khan said that Usman Buzdar taught them how to go through difficult times with patience.

Principal Secretary said that Usman Buzdar always stepped forward and guided in difficult times as he has a commendable passion to tolerate the difference of opinion. ACS, ACS (Home), ACS (South Punjab), Addl IGs, DIGs, secretaries and senior officials attended the function.

