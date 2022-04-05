ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
ASC 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.31%)
ASL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
AVN 86.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.43%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.77%)
FFL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
FNEL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.7%)
GGGL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.38%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-6.78%)
GTECH 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.39%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.56%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.42%)
MLCF 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-5.23%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.07%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.58%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-8.05%)
PTC 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.07%)
TELE 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
TPL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-6.43%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.4%)
TREET 31.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-6.3%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.18%)
UNITY 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-6.39%)
WAVES 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.59%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.2%)
YOUW 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.31%)
BR100 4,394 Decreased By -138.1 (-3.05%)
BR30 15,660 Decreased By -689.4 (-4.22%)
KSE100 43,902 Decreased By -1158.6 (-2.57%)
KSE30 16,737 Decreased By -451.5 (-2.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ANF’s workshop on money laundering, terror financing investigation concludes

APP 05 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: A five-day workshop/seminar organised by Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Academy on ‘Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Investigation’ concluded here on Monday.

Some 58 investigation officers and public prosecutors from ANF and Sister Law Enforcement Agencies benefited from the Workshop/Seminar.

Commandant ANF Academy Brig. Akhtar Alim highlighted the importance of the workshop.

Senior officers and experts were invited as guest speakers form relevant stakeholders on Anti Money Laundering/Counter Financing Terrorism (AML/CFT) including National Accountability Bureau (NAB), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Customs (Intelligence & Investigation), FBR (Inland Revenue Services), FBR (Designated Non-Financial Business and Professions) Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Federal investigation Agency (FIA) and Additional District and Session Judge Islamabad.

Director General, ANF, Major-General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo HI (M) graced the occasion as Chief Guest on final day of the event.

The DG appreciated the earnest efforts of ANF Academy to provide platform for capacity-building on Money Laundering & Terrorism Financing related issues relevant to multiple stakeholders.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts at Policy, Procedural and Operational level to fulfill the requirements of FATF.

In his closing remarks, the DG spoke on the grey listing of Pakistan by FATF and being a democratic country its compliance on the recommendation of FATF.

Talking about Money Laundering and Corruption being the rampant issue of Pakistan he advised the Investigation Officers/Special Public Prosecutors to gear up and hone their skills for coping up with challenges of money laundering.

NACTA ANF Brig. Akhtar Alim Terrorism Financing Investigation

Comments

1000 characters

ANF’s workshop on money laundering, terror financing investigation concludes

Afghan transit trade: SBP defers certain requirements till Dec 31st

Jul-Mar trade deficit widens 70.1pc

Proceedings of NSC meeting: Bilawal urges ISPR to clarify

EFF programme: 7th review to remain pending till formation of new govt: IMF

Imran proposes name of Justice Gulzar as caretaker PM

Shehbaz refuses to respond to president’s letter

Deal with IMF: PSDP faces grim prospect of major cut

Govts, businesses ‘lying’ on climate efforts: UN

‘Now or never’ to avoid climate catastrophe, warns UN

17p GST, non-payment of refunds: Pharma sector warns of shortage of lifesaving drugs

Read more stories