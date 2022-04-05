ANF’s workshop on money laundering, terror financing investigation concludes

ISLAMABAD: A five-day workshop/seminar organised by Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Academy on ‘Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Investigation’ concluded here on Monday.

Some 58 investigation officers and public prosecutors from ANF and Sister Law Enforcement Agencies benefited from the Workshop/Seminar.

Commandant ANF Academy Brig. Akhtar Alim highlighted the importance of the workshop.

Senior officers and experts were invited as guest speakers form relevant stakeholders on Anti Money Laundering/Counter Financing Terrorism (AML/CFT) including National Accountability Bureau (NAB), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Customs (Intelligence & Investigation), FBR (Inland Revenue Services), FBR (Designated Non-Financial Business and Professions) Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Federal investigation Agency (FIA) and Additional District and Session Judge Islamabad.

Director General, ANF, Major-General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo HI (M) graced the occasion as Chief Guest on final day of the event.

The DG appreciated the earnest efforts of ANF Academy to provide platform for capacity-building on Money Laundering & Terrorism Financing related issues relevant to multiple stakeholders.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts at Policy, Procedural and Operational level to fulfill the requirements of FATF.

In his closing remarks, the DG spoke on the grey listing of Pakistan by FATF and being a democratic country its compliance on the recommendation of FATF.

Talking about Money Laundering and Corruption being the rampant issue of Pakistan he advised the Investigation Officers/Special Public Prosecutors to gear up and hone their skills for coping up with challenges of money laundering.