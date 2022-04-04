ANL 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-7.53%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.59%)
ASL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.71%)
AVN 88.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.14%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.77%)
FFL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.03%)
FNEL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.98%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.92%)
GGL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.55%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.64%)
HUMNL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.4%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-6.05%)
PACE 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.76%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.77%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.52%)
PTC 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.36%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.51%)
SNGP 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.46%)
TELE 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.02%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.61%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.4%)
TREET 32.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-5.39%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-4.31%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.51%)
WAVES 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.14%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.78%)
YOUW 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.99%)
BR100 4,402 Decreased By -129.5 (-2.86%)
BR30 15,688 Decreased By -662.1 (-4.05%)
KSE100 44,078 Decreased By -983 (-2.18%)
KSE30 16,811 Decreased By -377.5 (-2.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,620
15424hr
Sindh
575,781
Punjab
505,148
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,093
KPK
219,131
EasyJet cancels flights due to COVID sickness

Reuters 04 Apr, 2022

LONDON: Airline easyJet said on Monday it had been forced to cancel some flights to and from Britain after a new surge of COVID-19 left it facing higher than normal staff sickness levels.

England, which dropped all its coronavirus restrictions earlier this year, has seen a new surge in COVID-19 in recent weeks, with one in 13 people believed to have been infected in the week ending March 26, the highest since the pandemic began.

While hospitalisation levels are well below previous peaks in 2020 and 2021, companies are reporting disruptions to their services, including at airports, due to staff needing to stay at home.

EasyJet said it had taken action to mitigate the disruption by rostering additional standby crews, however it had been forced to make some cancellations and would consolidate flights where it had multiple options, to reduce the impact.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause to customers on affected flights,” it said in a statement.

“Customers have been contacted and provided with their options which include rebooking onto an alternative flight or receiving a voucher or full refund.”

EasyJet cancelled around 60 flights to and from Britain on Monday, out of around 1,645 that were scheduled.

Airlines use hedging, fuel surcharges to offset some pain as oil surges

British Airways also made a small number of cancellations on Sunday.

People testing positive for COVID-19 no longer need to self-isolate according to the law but companies are advising them to stay at home.

