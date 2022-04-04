Buzdar holds farewell meeting with CMO office

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar held a farewell meeting with the staff members of CM office and expressed gratitude to them.

Acknowledging their services, the CM appreciated them for performing their duties vigilantly day and night. He also praised them for nicely fulfilling their responsibilities with dedication.

While talking with the staff members, the CM remarked that he would never forget their love adding that he is departing from CM Office by carrying along pleasant and fond memories. He stated that his doors were open for them in the past and would remain so in future as well.

Staff members expressed their good wishes for CM and prayed for his future wellbeing as he always gave them love and respect. Principal Secretary to CM and Secretary Coordination were also present on this occasion.

