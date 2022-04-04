SMEDA chairman resigns in protest against ‘abrogation’ of Constitution

LAHORE: Chairman Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) Hashim Raza has resigned from his post in protest against ‘abrogation’ of the Constitution by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Being CEO of the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority, Ministry of Industries, and performing my duties as a ‘public servant’ under the Rules of Business 1973, I am writing this letter to tender my resignation, for your consideration, as per Section 20 (i) of the SMEDA Ordinance 2002,” wrote Hashim in his resignation sent to Minister for Industries and Production and SMEDA Board Chairman on Sunday.

Hashim Raza said he was deeply disturbed by the recent events and abrogation of the Constitution by the custodian of the highest legislative body of the sovereign Pakistan. “Being a public servant, I believe it is my duty to comply with the Rules of Business 1973, which in turn, exist as per the provision of Constitution,” he added.

He further stated that he was off the opinion that abrogation of the Constitution is detrimental to the future of the administrative and state strictures, thus for the future of Pakistan. “I would also like to take this opportunity to urge upon my fellow civil servants to uphold the responsibility to abide by the law – a duty that in turn, mandates us to uphold the Constitution under which the laws and rules are formulated,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022