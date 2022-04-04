ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,466
28524hr
Sindh
575,683
Punjab
505,127
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,088
KPK
219,106
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SMEDA chairman resigns in protest against ‘abrogation’ of Constitution

Recorder Report 04 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Chairman Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) Hashim Raza has resigned from his post in protest against ‘abrogation’ of the Constitution by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Being CEO of the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority, Ministry of Industries, and performing my duties as a ‘public servant’ under the Rules of Business 1973, I am writing this letter to tender my resignation, for your consideration, as per Section 20 (i) of the SMEDA Ordinance 2002,” wrote Hashim in his resignation sent to Minister for Industries and Production and SMEDA Board Chairman on Sunday.

Hashim Raza said he was deeply disturbed by the recent events and abrogation of the Constitution by the custodian of the highest legislative body of the sovereign Pakistan. “Being a public servant, I believe it is my duty to comply with the Rules of Business 1973, which in turn, exist as per the provision of Constitution,” he added.

He further stated that he was off the opinion that abrogation of the Constitution is detrimental to the future of the administrative and state strictures, thus for the future of Pakistan. “I would also like to take this opportunity to urge upon my fellow civil servants to uphold the responsibility to abide by the law – a duty that in turn, mandates us to uphold the Constitution under which the laws and rules are formulated,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PM Imran Khan Smeda SMEDA chairman resigns

Comments

1000 characters

SMEDA chairman resigns in protest against ‘abrogation’ of Constitution

Cabinet Div de-notifies Imran as PM

Ex-governor Sarwar assails his sacking ‘late at night’

President dissolves NA on PM’s advice

Army not involved in politics: ISPR

Opposition jolted by deputy speaker’s ruling

Export-oriented sector: MoF for linking subsidies to higher growth

Kremlin warns West: rouble-for-gas scheme is the ‘prototype’

Public order must be maintained: SC

Omar Sarfraz Cheema takes oath as Punjab Governor

Ukraine accuses Russia of civilian ‘massacre’; Russia denies this

Read more stories